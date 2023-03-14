Full Year 2022 PolyPeptide Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the PolyPeptide Full Year 2022 Results Presentation and Business Update Conference Call and Live Webcast.



Michael Staheli - PolyPeptide Group AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our results call today. I'm joined by our Executive Chairman, Peter Wilden; and CFO, Jan Fuhr Miller, who will walk you through the presentation. After that, we take your questions.