Jul 13, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the PolyPeptide Group Audio Webcast and Conference Call. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator.



(Operator Instructions)



And the conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Michael Staheli, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PolyPeptide Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Staheli - PolyPeptide Group AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Yes. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our call on such short notice. We appreciate your interest in PolyPeptide. I'm joined by Juan-Jose Gonzalez, our new CEO; and Lalit Ahluwalia, our interim CFO. Lalit supports us with his deep experience in pharmaceutics and generics, in finance, until our new permanent CFO, is in place.



Juan Jose will give you a short overview, and then both are available to answer your questions. We planned this call to run for around 30 to 40 minutes, so please