Half Year 2023 PolyPeptide Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the PolyPeptide Half Year 2023 Results and Business Update Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Michael Staheli, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PolyPeptide Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Staheli - PolyPeptide Group AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Yes. Thank you, Alice, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our call today and your interest in PolyPeptide.



Before we start on Slide 2, I draw your attention to our usual disclaimer. And I'm joined today by Peter Wilden, our Executive Chairman; by our CEO, Juan Jose Gonzalez; and our CFO, Lalit Ahluwalia.



We have prepared the agenda as follows. Peter will make few opening remarks, and then hand over to Juan Jose for the performance highlights. Lalit will then explain the financial results in some more detail before Juan Jose shares