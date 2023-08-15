Aug 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the PolyPeptide Half Year 2023 Results and Business Update Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Michael Staheli, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PolyPeptide Group. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Staheli - PolyPeptide Group AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Yes. Thank you, Alice, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our call today and your interest in PolyPeptide.
Before we start on Slide 2, I draw your attention to our usual disclaimer. And I'm joined today by Peter Wilden, our Executive Chairman; by our CEO, Juan Jose Gonzalez; and our CFO, Lalit Ahluwalia.
We have prepared the agenda as follows. Peter will make few opening remarks, and then hand over to Juan Jose for the performance highlights. Lalit will then explain the financial results in some more detail before Juan Jose shares
Half Year 2023 PolyPeptide Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...