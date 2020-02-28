Feb 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Antonio de CÃ¡rcer

Prosegur CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguridad, S.A. - Head of IR

* Antonio Rubio Merino

Prosegur CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguridad, S.A. - CFO

* Maite Rodriguez



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Juan Ros Padilla

InterMoney Valores, S.V., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Manuel Lorente

Mirabaud Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Pedro Alves

* Steven James Goulden

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Prosegur Full Year 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 28th of February, 2020.



And now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Antonio de CÃ¡rcer. Please go ahead.