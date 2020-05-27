Q1 2020 Promotora de Informaciones SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Pilar Gil - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Director of Institutional IR



Good afternoon. This is Pilar Gil speaking, Head of IR. Welcome to PRISA's first quarter results conference call.



Today, we have on the call Manuel Mirat, our CEO; and Guillermo de Juanes, our CFO, who will be explaining in detail the result release. Following our presentation, we will open the floor for Q&A, and the people on webcast will also have the chance to put their questions.



With that, I will now hand it over to our CEO, Manuel.



Manuel Mirat Santiago - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Pilar. Hello to everybody, and thanks all of you for attending this conference call. The presentation is going to -- divided in 3 main parts. We'll cover, first of all, the highlight of the period, the first quarter of this year; secondly, by explaining the group's results; and lastly, we are going through the business unit detailed evolution.



On Slide 4 and 5, you have the key highlights throughout the period. First, we have