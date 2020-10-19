Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Special Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Pilar Gil - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Director of Institutional IR



Good afternoon. This is Pilar Gil speaking, Head of IR. Welcome to PRISA's conference call to discuss the relevant information release regarding the agreements reached on the refinancing and the disposal of Santillana Spain.



Today's presentation will be led by Manuel Mirat, our CEO; and Guillermo de Juanes, our CFO. Following our presentation, we will open the floor for Q&A, and the people on webcast will also have the chance to put their questions. As PRISA is currently in the middle of the silent period preceding its Q2 and Q3 2020 interim report release, which will be public next week, the presentation and Q&A session will focus only on the transaction announced and no other issues will be discussed during the event.



With that, I will now hand it over to our CEO, Manuel.



Manuel Mirat Santiago - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Pilar. Hello to everybody. And thank you first of all (inaudible) call. As you know, the Board