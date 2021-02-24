Q4 2020 Promotora de Informaciones SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Pilar Gil - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Director of Institutional IR



Good afternoon. This is Pilar Gil speaking, Head of IR. Welcome to PRISA's Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. Today's presentation will be led by Manuel Mirat, our CEO; and Guillermo de Juanes, our CFO, who will be spending in detail the results release. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I will now hand it over to our CEO, Manuel.



Manuel Mirat Santiago -



Hello to everybody. Thanks all of you for attending this call. I am pleased to review with you the full year 2020 results. I will start first by explaining the key highlights of the period. Then we will review group and business unit main figures. And finally, we will end up giving some color on how we see the outlook for this year, 2021.



On Slide 4, you have a summary of what has been the key corporate highlights in the year. As all of you know, the last year was extremely complicated and unprecedent. The pandemic has the vast economic and human impact around the world. And our business has also suffered a relevant