Q4 2021 Promotora de Informaciones SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Pilar Gil - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Director of Institutional IR



Good morning, everyone. This is Pilar Gil speaking, Head of IR. Welcome to PRISA's Full Year Results Conference Call. To explain in detail the results release, today's presentation will be led by Joseph Oughourlian, our Chairman. And we will also have with us David Mesonero, Group CFO; Carlos Nunez, Executive Chairman of PRISA Media; Francisco Cuadrado, Executive Chairman of Education; and Julio Alonso, Chief Operating Officer of Education.



After the session, we will open the floor for Q&A and the people on the webcast will also have the chance to put their questions.



With that, I will now hand it over to our Chairman, Joseph.



Joseph Marie Oughourlian - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Pilar. Thank you, everyone, for your attendance today. Before we go into the details of the 2021 results, let me highlight a few things. The first thing is the strengthening of our corporate governance with renewed and committed management teams.