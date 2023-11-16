Q3 2023 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

William Albert Ackman - Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. - CEO & Portfolio Manager



Hi, it's Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio). We lost our moderator. So that's -- there will be no moderation in this presentation. So welcome to our Third Quarter Conference Call. As usual, we're going to walk through the portfolio in some degree of detail. We've received a number of questions in advance, that we will address -- we'll try to address in our responses because most of the questions are about individual names.



Just kind of high level, I think, we're having a very solid year, up mid- to higher-teens depending on where the market is at this very moment. Performance being driven by basically our core holdings of 10 equity investments and some nice gains on hedges, which we'll discuss, as well.



So why don't we