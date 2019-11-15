Q3 2019 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 15, 2019 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Pannalin Mahawongtikul

PTT Public Company Limited - CFO



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, dear analysts. Thank you. Today, we have moved to a cozier room. And thank you for your moral support extended to us at a time when the global economic scene is facing the gloom of economic war. But still, our group's performance remain strong. I will elaborate on the reasons why.



First of all, in terms of health and safety performance, which we deem very important, we are all green, except certain issues with 1 contractor. Our target is 0, so we missed the target slightly, meaning 1 incident relating to our contractor who tripped and injured, resulting in 3 stitches and 2 days away from work. Otherwise, we've met all the benchmarks. So this year, we should be able to comply.



And next, we received awards and recognitions in terms of people, be it the best of drive award -- safe driving and managing human resources