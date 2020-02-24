Q4 2019 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / NTS GMT

Corporate Participants

* Chansin Treenuchagron

PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary of the Board & Director

* Pannalin Mahawongtikul

PTT Public Company Limited - CFO



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, dear analysts, executives. On behalf of Investor Relations, I'd like to welcome you to the analyst meeting for year-end 2019. As always, we will ask our top executives to give you the overview. And towards the end, we are going to have a Q&A session, and we also take questions, queries via Facebook. I believe you have a lot of queries and points.



To share first, I'd like to welcome on Khun Atikom, the Chief Operating Officer; and Khun Pannalin Mahawongtikul, Chief Financial Officer; and Khun Chansin Treenuchagron, CEO.



So I will hand over the briefing to the top 3 executives.



Chansin Treenuchagron - PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary of the