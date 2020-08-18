Q2 2020 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 18, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Auttapol Rerkpiboon

PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



So welcome back to the second segment of today, which is the analyst meeting for Q2 and first half of 2020. (Operator Instructions) I would like to hand the floor to our CEO, Khun Auttapol Rerkpiboon; and our CFO, Khun Pannalin.



Auttapol Rerkpiboon - PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director



Good morning, analysts, investors. Today, I would like to update you the result of PTT's performance during the first half of 2020. I would like, first of all, to start with highlights of activities and the key factors affecting us. And the performance, I would like to leave it to Khun Pannalin, and then I will come back to discuss outlook and sensitivity investments and the broad direction we've arrived at, which I can share with