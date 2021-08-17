Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Auttapol Rerkpiboon
PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director
* Pannalin Mahawongtikul
PTT Public Company Limited - CFO
=====================
Operator
(presentation)
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good morning, analysts, fund managers, executives and PTT staff. I'm (inaudible) from IR. Welcome to second quarter analyst meeting 2021. In light of the pandemic, we are still organizing this session online for everybody's safety. You can follow us via Facebook Live in both Thai and English. We have simultaneous interpretation available to ensure equal access to information and also through Microsoft Teams, and PTT were placed for all PTT staff. After the session, we will open floor for questions. You can ask questions via MS Teams, Facebook Live in the chat box features you are familiar with.
We will start with the summary of operating results and then the
Q2 2021 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...