Mar 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Mar 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Auttapol Rerkpiboon
PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director
* Phannalin Mahawongtikul
PTT Public Company Limited - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Welcome to the analyst meeting, reporting results of Q4 and year-end. As always, you can send in your questions using chat boxes. We have our CEO and CFO here, starting with CEO, Khun Auttapol Rerkpiboon and CFO, Khun Phannalin, please? .
Auttapol Rerkpiboon - PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director
Good morning, dear analysts, fund managers. Today, we are here to talk about Q4 performance on the whole year 2021.
I would like to start with highlights of key activities, starting with establishment of Nuovo Plus JV between Arun plus 51% and GPSC, 49%, THB 4.2 billion registered capital in order to support battery business value chain,
Q4 2021 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...