Q4 2021 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Auttapol Rerkpiboon

PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director

* Phannalin Mahawongtikul

PTT Public Company Limited - CFO



Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to the analyst meeting, reporting results of Q4 and year-end. As always, you can send in your questions using chat boxes. We have our CEO and CFO here, starting with CEO, Khun Auttapol Rerkpiboon and CFO, Khun Phannalin, please? .



Auttapol Rerkpiboon - PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director



Good morning, dear analysts, fund managers. Today, we are here to talk about Q4 performance on the whole year 2021.



I would like to start with highlights of key activities, starting with establishment of Nuovo Plus JV between Arun plus 51% and GPSC, 49%, THB 4.2 billion registered capital in order to support battery business value chain,