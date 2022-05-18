Q1 2022 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 18, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 18, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Auttapol Rerkpiboon

PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director

* Phannalin Mahawongtikul

PTT Public Company Limited - CFO



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, analysts, fund managers, PTT colleagues. I'm (inaudible) from Investor Relations of PTT Group. I would like to welcome you to the PTT Analyst Meeting for the first quarter of 2022. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still have the meeting virtually to ensure safety and health.



We are livecasting the session via Facebook Live, the IR page for Thai. And for English, simultaneous interpretation is available to ensure equal access to information amongst Thai and foreign investors. Second channel, Microsoft Team through PTT workplace for PTT workforce. We are having a Q&A session towards the end. You can ask live via MS Teams. We have our team to monitor the questions request and, alternatively, you can