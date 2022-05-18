May 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Auttapol Rerkpiboon
PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director
* Phannalin Mahawongtikul
PTT Public Company Limited - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good morning, analysts, fund managers, PTT colleagues. I'm (inaudible) from Investor Relations of PTT Group. I would like to welcome you to the PTT Analyst Meeting for the first quarter of 2022. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still have the meeting virtually to ensure safety and health.
We are livecasting the session via Facebook Live, the IR page for Thai. And for English, simultaneous interpretation is available to ensure equal access to information amongst Thai and foreign investors. Second channel, Microsoft Team through PTT workplace for PTT workforce. We are having a Q&A session towards the end. You can ask live via MS Teams. We have our team to monitor the questions request and, alternatively, you can
Q1 2022 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...