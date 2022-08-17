Aug 17, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 17, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Auttapol Rerkpiboon
PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director
* Phannalin Mahawongtikul
PTT Public Company Limited - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good morning. Apologies for the delay, greetings to analyst, fund managers and PTT colleagues. My name is [Pisonero] from Investor Relations of PTT. Welcome to the analyst meeting of the second quarter. And to ensure health and safety, we meet virtually with simultaneous interpretation available and various platforms as well as PTT workplace. So we will start with performance results followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions) I would like to invite the CEO, Khun Auttapol Rerkpiboon; and CFO, Khun Phannalin. Please take the floor.
Auttapol Rerkpiboon - PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director
Good morning, dear analyst, fund manager.
Q2 2022 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 17, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...