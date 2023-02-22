Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Auttapol Rerkpiboon
PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary to the Board & Director
* Pannalin Mahawongtikul
PTT Public Company Limited - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good morning, analysts, fund managers, executives and staff of PTT Group. My name is (inaudible) from Investor Relations PTT Group. I would like to welcome you to PTT Analyst Meeting for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 and Year End 2022. As the pandemic eased, we are meeting face-to-face. However, for those of you who cannot make it here, we continue to do online broadcast via Facebook Live which has both languages, simultaneous interpretation to ensure equality of access for analysts, both Thai and foreign according to good practice as well as via Microsoft Team.
In case you have questions, you can raise your hand in-person and virtually or type in your questions using the chat box functions at all time. Our team
Q4 2022 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...