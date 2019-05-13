Q1 2019 QSC AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to QSC's conference call regarding the company's first quarter results for 2019. (Operator Instructions) Let me now give the floor to Mr. Stefan Baustert.



Stefan A. Baustert - QSC AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, to all the listeners. I would like to welcome you to today's QSC conference call on Q1 2019 financial results.



In Q1 this year, we have seen an accelerated growth in Cloud activities. The Cloud revenues grew by 49% to EUR 10.6 million. That is a 37% increase versus the prior quarter. The double-digit revenue growth in the Cloud and Consulting segments were offset by declines in the TC and Outsourcing business as expected.



Overall, the key figures developed largely as expected: revenues of EUR 87.4 million; EBITDA of EUR 15.9 million that includes, for the first time, IFRS 16 effects; and a free cash flow of minus EUR 4.7 million.



As you know, on May 6, 2019, QSC concluded a contract regarding the sale of