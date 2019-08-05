Q2 2019 QSC AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

JÃ¼rgen Hermann - QSC AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



JÃ¼rgen Hermann, CEO of QSC, Stefan Baustert, CFO, and Arne Thull, Head of Investor Relations.



Q2, ladies and gentlemen, was one of the most exciting quarters that I had in the last, well, let's say, 20 years, and I'm very happy that we could close the Plusnet deal end of this quarter. And this deal marks a key milestone for QSC's realignment with a clear focus on the markets Cloud, SAP and IoT as well as the sectors retail, manufacturing and energy.



And starting with QSC -- starting with July 1, QSC is a growth company. In our call today, I would like to start with a short update on strategy. Stefan will then go on and inform you like always