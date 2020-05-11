Q1 2020 QSC AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to QSC conference call regarding the first quarter results 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now give the floor to Mr. JÃ¼rgen Hermann.



JÃ¼rgen Hermann - QSC AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to our Q1 conference call as well. My name is JÃ¼rgen Hermann, I'm the CEO of QSC, and with me, like always, our Head of Investor Relations, Arne Thull.



So let's start on Page 3, please. We told the market that we will grow sequentially quarter-by-quarter after the sale of our telco business. And this is, ladies and gentlemen, what we are doing. You can see the growth starting from Q2 last year up to Q1 this year, where we ended up with EUR 34.1 million. And I'm sure that we will deliver in the next quarters as well. However, we see a first negative impact on our consulting business in the current quarter, the second quarter. Therefore, no doubt, we will expect growth, but the second quarter will not be our