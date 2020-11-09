Q3 2020 q.beyond AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the q.beyond's Conference Call regarding the Third Quarter Results 2020.



(Operator Instructions)



Let me now give the floor to JÃ¼rgen Hermann.



JÃ¼rgen Hermann - q.beyond AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to our Q3 conference call. My name, as said, is JÃ¼rgen Hermann. I'm the CEO of q.beyond. This is the first time -- the first call with our new company name. And obviously, it is as well the first time that we can compare the quarters like-for-like because Q3 last year was the first year without Plusnet after the sale of the telco part.



I'm currently in Hamburg, and my colleague, Arne, he is Head of Investor Relations, you know him, is taking part out of Cologne. So let's come to the presentation. And I want to start with Page 3.



New orders rise to EUR 52.3 million in third quarter. And ladies and gentlemen, this is a record since we started to publish this important indicator. And it is