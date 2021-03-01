Full Year 2020 q.beyond AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the q.beyond conference call about the company's preliminary results for 2020, and its outlook for the year 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now give the floor over to JÃ¼rgen Hermann.



JÃ¼rgen Hermann - q.beyond AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is JÃ¼rgen Hermann, I'm the CEO of the company, and happy that you are taking part in our call regarding the preliminary results and the outlook for the current year. Together with me, like always, is Arne Thull, our Head of Investor Relations and M&A.



Let's start immediately with Page 4. Yes, we met our targets for the last year. Revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow, and for me, I think quite important and important to mention, we achieved EBITDA breakeven in Q4, and let me tell you this will be sustainable.



On the next page, you can see that we achieved in the last year, an order entry of EUR 161.1 million, and 70% thereof is related to new customers or