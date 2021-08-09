Q2 2021 q.beyond AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the q.beyond's conference call regarding the second quarter results 2021. (Operator Instructions) Let me now give the floor to Mr. JÃ¼rgen Hermann.



JÃ¼rgen Hermann - q.beyond AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome from my side to our Q2 conference call. Together with me, like always, is Arne Thull, our Head of Investor Relations and M&A.



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, in a nutshell, our profitable growth is increasingly gaining momentum. And with this growth, as I always mentioned from my side, our profitability is rising. Order entry is developing well, and the sales pipeline is there also. And on top of that, we are on track concerning the execution of our M&A transactions as well as on track concerning the sales of our Colocation business.



And with that, I would like to start with the presentation on Page 3, where you can see the results of this quarter compared to the Q2 last year. As you can see, the revenues increased by EUR 4.3 million,