Q3 2021 q.beyond AG Earnings Call Transcript

JÃ¼rgen Hermann - q.beyond AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, and hello, and welcome to our Q3 conference call. My name, as mentioned, is JÃ¼rgen Hermann. I'm the CEO of the company. And with me like always is Arne Thull, our Head of Investor Relations and responsible for M&A.



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it was another quarter, by the way, the ninth one, on the execution of our growth strategy, 2020plus, that we launched in spring 2019. And yes, it was, from my point of view, an extraordinary quarter, because we were able to sell our colocation business as promised, and from my point of view, quite successful. And when we look on Page 3, you can see the impact of the sale. But let me start with the revenue development. And you can see that we were able to increase revenues from EUR 35.1 million in the last quarter to EUR 40