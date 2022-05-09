Q1 2022 QBeyond AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the q.beyond's conference call regarding the first quarter results 2022. (Operator Instructions) Let me now give the floor to JÃ¼rgen Hermann.
JÃ¼rgen Hermann - q.beyond AG - CEO & Member of Management Board
Thank you very much, and a warm welcome from my side. I'm here in Cologne, together with my colleague, Arne Thull, our Head of M&A and Investor Relations.
Yes. Concerning the financial markets, we are still in difficult times, and I think you know that much better than I do. However, our business is solid and is developing well. We had a good start in 2022, and it's the first quarterly results after our presentation on the Capital Market Day early April. And in general, everything is in line with our expectations. Yes, let's come to Page 3. What does it mean? You can see that we are on a growth course. And I think I want to highlight the double-digit revenue growth, the very, very good order entry. The fact that we were able to gain Fressnapf as a customer for our SaaS solution StoreButler
