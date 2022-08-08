Q2 2022 QBeyond AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



JÃ¼rgen Hermann - q.beyond AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much, and a warm welcome from my side as well to our Q2 conference call. Together with me in the room, like always, is our Head of Investor Relations and M&A, Arne Thull.



Ladies and gentlemen, before we start into the presentation, let me send you 3 key messages. First of all, we managed to grow even though it is still a challenging environment. Secondly, management needs to act. So we already introduced a package of measures regarding this challenging environment. And last but not least, like last year, we do expect a strong second half of 2022. So we will still be able to reach our targets.



Let's come to the figures on Page 3. Although SAP did not confirm our expectations, we grew top line by 8%. You can see on the slide the comparison of Q2