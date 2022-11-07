Q3 2022 QBeyond AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

JÃ¼rgen Hermann - q.beyond AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome from my side as well. As said, my name is JÃ¼rgen Hermann. I'm the CEO of the company. And like always, with me and my support is Arne Thull, our Head of Investor Relations and M&A.



In a certain way, ladies and gentlemen, Q3 came out similar to the last quarter. We could see a strong performance in the Cloud segment and SAP business that was influenced by the overall situation as well as the postponement of projects, especially in the S/4HANA transformation area.



Before we dive into the slides, let me highlight 2 aspects that are, in a certain way, different to the other quarters. First, we stopped the development of Software-as-a-Service products due to our perception that we expect a more prolonged period