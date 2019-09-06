Sep 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Meinie Oldersma
SIG plc - CEO & Director
* N. W. Maddock
SIG plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ami Galla
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Senior Associate
* Aynsley Lammin
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst
* Charlie Campbell
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Housebuilding Analyst
* Clyde Lewis
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* John Messenger
Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division - Partner of Construction & Building Materials Research
* Priyal Jitendra Mulji
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Meinie Oldersma - SIG plc - CEO & Director
Good. Good morning and welcome to our interim presentation for the first half of 2019 where we are basically saying
Half Year 2019 SIG PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...