May 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew J. Allner
SIG plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
* Kath H. M. Kearney-Croft
SIG plc - Director
* Stephen Roland William Francis
SIG plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ami Galla
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Associate
* Aynsley Lammin
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst
* Charlie Campbell
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Housebuilding Analyst
* Christen David Hjorth
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Clyde Lewis
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Deputy Head of Research
* Robert Eason
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Head of Research
=====================
Andrew J. Allner - SIG plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning,
Full Year 2019 SIG PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...