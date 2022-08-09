Half Year 2022 SIG PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to SIG Half Year Results for 2022. (Operator Instructions) Just as a reminder, there is a copy of the full presentation on our website. I will now hand over to Steve France's Chief Executive Officer. Steve, over to you.



Stephen Roland-William Francis - SIG plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. It's good to see a large number, braving the holiday trains, thankful of holiday makers and 1 or 2 suits like us. So good morning, everyone. Welcome to SIG's First half results for 2022. I'm Steve Francis, Chief Executive Officer of SIG, I'm joined today here by Ian Ashton, our CFO. Ian is going to take us through the H1 results, and then I'll summarize the progress we've made and the actions we're taking to continue our growth towards 5% margin.



SIG has delivered a strong first half performance in volatile markets, thanks to our colleagues who again delivered superior availability and service through their passion, their professionalism and dedication across all 7 countries of our operation.



Two