Full Year 2022 SIG PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Gavin Slark - SIG plc - CEO & Director



Well, Good morning, everybody, and thank you for those of you who've brave that 0.5 centimeter of snow to make it through to the building today. Really appreciate it. And welcome to the results for SIG for the March -- for the year to December 2022. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Gavin Slark, I'm the CEO, and I've been the CEO here for the grand total of 5 weeks. I'm joined by Ian Ashton, who's obviously been here a little bit longer. But obviously, even as my first results as CEO of SIG, great to see so many familiar faces in the room today as well.



The plan for this morning is relatively straightforward. I will just give you a very short introduction. I'll then hand you over to Ian, who will take you through a little bit more detail of the financial results and obviously, the business review of last year, which Ian is going to, because primarily he was here last year and I wasn't. Then I will come back on at the end for a little summary of how we've gone through this morning's process, and that should leave us some decent time at the end