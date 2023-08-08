Half Year 2023 SIG PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gavin Slark
SIG plc - Group CEO & Director
* Ian Ashton
SIG plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ami Galla
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Associate
* Aynsley Lammin
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst
* Charlie Campbell
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Housebuilding Analyst
* Stephen Joseph Rawlinson
Applied Value Limited - Director & Analyst
=====================
Gavin Slark - SIG plc - Group CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone, and great to see so many people here in the room as well. So welcome to the results for SIG for the first half of 2023. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Gavin Slark, I'm the CEO, and I'm joined today by Ian Ashton, who is our group CFO.
Our program for this morning is
