Qiwi PLC Management Team Changes Call Transcript

Dec 18, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to QIWI call dedicated to the announcement of the latest changes in the senior management team. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mrs. Varvara Kiseleva, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Varvara Kiseleva - Qiwi plc - Interim CFO & Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the QIWI call dedicated to the announcement of the changes to our senior management team. I am Varvara Kiseleva, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and with me today are Sergey Solonin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Boris Kim, our Chairman of the Board of the Directors. A replay of this call will be available until Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Access information for the replay is listed in today's press release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.qiwi.com. For those listening to the replay, this call was held and recorded on December 18, 2019.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward