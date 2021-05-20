Q1 2021 Qiwi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Tatiana Vlasova - QIWI plc - Acting Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the QIWI First Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Tatiana Vlasova, acting Head of Investor Relations; and with me today are Boris Kim, our Chief Executive Officer; Andrey Protopopov, Chief Executive Officer of the Payment Services segment; and Elena Nikonova, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking