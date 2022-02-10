Q4 2021 Revenio Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jouni Toijala - Revenio Group Oyj - CEO



Good afternoon from snowy Finland, and welcome to Revenio Group earnings call. My name is Jouni Toijala, and I'm the CEO of Revenio Group. And with me today, we also have here our group CFO, Robin Pulkkinen. I'm going to start to go through by going through the Q4 highlights and also 2021 highlights. After that, Robin is going to go through a bit more details on finance sales, and then we are going to end up with the Q&A.



So Q4. So Q4 was a record quarter for us. Net sales totaled at EUR23.8 million. It's an increase of 20.7%, and it's a really good result compared to really tough comparison from the last quarter from the last year. Operating profit was EUR7.1 million, which is 29.9% of the net sales. This also includes roughly EUR0.6 million impairment related to the Cutica. The cash flow was very strong during the Q4, resulting at the EUR11 million, and that's up from EUR6.2 million from last year. And the EPS was good, slightly below the last year.



So if going full-year numbers for the 2021, net sales totaled EUR78.8 million. So that's an