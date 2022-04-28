Q1 2022 Revenio Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jouni Toijala - Revenio Group Oyj - CEO



Welcome to revenue Group Q1 earnings call. My name is the Jouni Toijala and with me, we also have here Robin Pulkkinen our CFO, we are going to go through today the business highlights of the quarter. So I'm going to cover that one. And then Robin is going to go through the financials plus the shareholder development. And then Robin is going to finish for the financial guidance and then we go for the Q&A at the end.



So if I start summarizing the Q1. So we saw growth in all regions, especially in Europe and in the USA, APAC region was growing as well, but not as fast as the Europe and the USA. In Europe, we had a couple of highlights from the country wise. So Italy grew really a very strongly same for United Kingdom then Sweden, Netherlands as well. So in a nutshell, a really good start for the '22 for us.



Then we have certain uncertainties in there as well. So of course, the Russian and the Ukrainian war, which is ongoing, so the Russia and Belarus business and the Ukraine business in total for us, that's roughly at less than 2%, so we have