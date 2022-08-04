Q2 2022 Revenio Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jouni Toijala - Revenio Group Corporation - CEO



Good afternoon from sunny and warm Helsinki. My name is Jouni Toijala, and I'm the Group CEO of Revenio. And then in addition to me, we also have our CFO, Robin Pulkkinen, in a call. So really a warm welcome to the Q2 first-half earnings call.



The plan is to go through the following things. So I'm going to start with the business highlights of the quarter and for the first half. Then Robin is going to do a deep dive at the numbers, go through the current shareholder structure, and then go through the guidance at the end. And the plan is to leave as much as we can time also for the questions.



So if looking the highlights for the quarter, so the Q2 was a very strong quarter for us. So if you look the top 20 countries where we operate, so 17 out of 20, we're actually growing; and the 15 out of those 20 top countries, we're actually growing in a double-digit manner. Then if looking the tonometers, intraocular pressure measurement devices, and then the imaging devices, so both product lines were actually growing really well.



So as I