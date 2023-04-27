Q1 2023 Revenio Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jouni Toijala - Revenio Group Oyj - CEO



Good afternoon and welcome to Revenio Group Q1 earnings call. My name is Jouni Toijala. And as always, we have Robin Pulkkinen, our CFO in a call as well. Our plan for today is to go through the highlights of the quarter. Then I'm going to cover that one. Then we have Robin covering in more detail the financial part plus the current shareholder structure and then the reiteration of the financials guidance.



But let's start with the highlights of the quarter. So we saw very strong growth in sales and especially in North America, UK, Germany, Finland, Italy, and Australia. And coming back to the Q1 growth drivers, tonometers including the probes started to grow in a double-digit manner. And they're the leaders from the product perspective, were actually IC200 and then the HOME2.



Then exactly as in the earlier quarters, so we achieved very strong sales from the retinal imaging devices and again, the same trend continued. So the EIDON product family sold really well during the Q1, plus, of course, the DRSplus. Then we have been able to move forward