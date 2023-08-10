Q2 2023 Revenio Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jouni Toijala - Revenio Group Oyj - CEO



Welcome to Revenio Group first half '23 earnings call. My name is Jouni Toijala. And with me, we have here also our CFO, Robin Pulkkinen.



Today we are actually going to run this call in a totally different order. And we are planning to start the call by going through the background for the last week negative profit warning and then moving to the first half results, then highlights from the quarter. Then Robin is going to go in more detail through the financials plus the shareholder structure and then we are also going to have, of course, Q&A at the end.



And the reason for this change in the order is that we got a huge -- I mean, really huge number of calls. We got a lot of e-mails and contacts from private investors to institutional investors and analysts. And unfortunately, during Stock Exchange rules, we were not able to have one-on-one interaction at last week and earlier this week as we were in the silent period. So this is really the reason that why we are changing the order of the normal call today.



So let's start with the new