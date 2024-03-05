Full Year 2023 Fresnillo PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Octavio AlvÃ­drez - Fresnillo PLC - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being here for Fresnillo's year-end result 2023. I'm glad to be -- I'm Octavio AlvÃ­drez, and I'm glad to be joined by Mario ArreguÃ­n, our CFO; also Tomas Iturriaga, our central area Chief Operating Officer; Guillermo GastÃ©lum, Vice President of Exploration; and also joined by Daniel Diez, who is the newest addition to the team, and he will coordinate the northern part of the operations.



(technical difficulty) from a few years on operational challenges. I would say it's about operations or stability in our operations. We're focused on how to control and costs. Of course, we do have a large setting on projects and across the areas how we go about disciplined approach and also one more aspect, which is the investment in exploration through the cycles.



But as I mentioned, I mean, in 2021 and 2022, we had this operational challenges. Across our operations, we have some difficulties to meet the guidance, so the very important aspect at that time was to have a much better grasp on the