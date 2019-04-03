Apr 03, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Henrik Brandt - ROCKWOOL International A/S-Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. I'm Henrik Brandt, I am the Chairman of ROCKWOOL, and I'd like to welcome you all to the Annual General Meeting of our company. According to 7A of the Articles of Association, the Board has decided to ask Attorney-at-law, Niels Heering, to appear as Chairman of the meeting. And I will now hand over the meeting to the Chairman of the meeting.



Niels Heering - Gorrissen Federspiel I/S-Managing Partner



Thank you very much. Thank you to the Board for electing me. And in keeping with tradition, we have some more formal things that need to be dealt with before we embark on the meeting proper.



However, I would inform you that the press has access to the meeting. They are also allowed to take pictures up until now actually. And ordinary private recordings are also banned after my initial presentation. ROCKWOOL does have their own photographer in the room, however. And he may take pictures during the presentation of