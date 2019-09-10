Rockwool International A/S ESG Investor Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ROCKWOOL ESG Investor Call. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Birgersson; SVP Group Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs, Mirella Vitale; and Group Sustainability Director, Anthony Abbotts. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the presentation over to your hosts. Please begin.



Jens Birgersson - ROCKWOOL International A/S-President&CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. It's Jens Birgersson here, CEO of ROCKWOOL. I think many of you on the call are some of you analysts are not used to us, and there might also be newcomers out there. Welcome to all of you. I will just introduce and give a little bit of background to the call today before I hand over to Mirella and Anthony. This call is the result on the quite popular request. And people ask us a lot about this area. And just questions before this call, I think, it depends, if you count duplications, but 30, 40, 50 questions with theme. So we will not be able to