Q3 2021 Rockwool International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Thomas Harder - ROCKWOOL International A/S-Director of Group Treasury&IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to conference call regarding ROCKWOOL International's Results for the first 9 months of 2021. My name is Thomas Harder. I'm Director of Group Treasury and Investor Relations of ROCKWOOL International. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jens Birgersson; and CFO, Kim Junge Andersen. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



First, Jens Birgersson will go through our presentation and give you an update on the results for the first 9 months and third quarter of 2021. Afterwards, we will be ready to answer all your good questions.



Before I hand over the words to Jens Birgersson, I must ask you to notice Slide #2, which is the forward-looking statement. Please be aware that this presentation contains uncertainties.



Now we can go to the next slide, which is Slide #3. Jens Birgersson, I will now hand over the words to you.



Jens Birgersson - ROCKWOOL International A