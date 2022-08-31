Rockwool A/S Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Kahler - Rockwool A/S-Chairman



Dear shareholders, good morning. Welcome to this Extraordinary General Meeting of ROCKWOOL. Pursuant to Article 8A of the Articles of Association, the Board has decided to appoint Attorney at Law, Anders Ãrjan Jensen, Chairman of the General Meeting, and I hand over to him.



Anders Ãrjan Jensen -



Thank you very much, Thomas. My first job is to look at whether the meeting is quorate and has been legally and lawfully convened in relation to the business on the agenda. The AGMs, also the extraordinary ones must be convened by a maximum of 5 weeks, minimum of 3 weeks' notice, and this was done on the 4th of August in the appropriate manner on the company's website and through the Nasdaq Copenhagen's information system.



We have a very short agenda for this meeting. We have one item only, and it is a proposal from the Board. So it may actually be approved by the meeting regardless of the number of people turning up and number of votes handed in.



So the meeting has been