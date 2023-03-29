Rockwool A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Kahler - Rockwool A/S-Chairman



Good afternoon. I am Thomas Kahler, and I'd like to welcome you all to Rockwool A/S Annual General Meeting here in 2023. In accordance with Article 8a of our Articles of Association, the Board has chosen lawyer Anders Ãrjan Jensen from Gorrissen Federspiel as our Chairman of the AGM.



So I hereby give the floor to you, Anders.



Anders Ãrjan Jensen -



Thank you, Thomas. As you know, the first thing that I have to do is to decide whether the AGM has been lawfully convened and is quorate concerning the items on the agenda. I have reviewed it in advance, and I can tell you that in accordance with the articles, the AGM must be convened with minimum 5 weeks and maximum -- minimum 3 weeks and maximum 5 weeks' notice by publication on the website. And to shareholders, a notice must be sent if they have so requested.



So on the 7th of March, the publication was made on the website of the AGM and Nasdaq Copenhagen, too. And also a letter or other communication e-mail has been