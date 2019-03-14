Full Year 2018 Rational AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / NTS GMT
Stefan Arnold - RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR
So hello, everybody. Welcome to the Rational call on the fiscal year 2018 figures. My name is Stefan Arnold, and I want to give you some administration hints now in advance. So those who cannot follow the presentation via the app, you can download it from our IR homepage under Company Presentations.
So Dr. Stadelmann, Dr. Peter Stadelmann will give you now some more general information of the developments in the past year. Afterwards, Dr. Axel Kaufmann will follow with the financial information. And last but not least, we'll give you a brief outlook for 2019. If you do have any questions or if there are questions coming up during the call, please send these questions to [email protected], we will answer these after the presentations. So we got some in the meantime, but if there are some more, please let us know.
And with that, I now want to hand over to Peter Stadelmann. Peter, it's yours.
Peter Stadelmann - RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Good
