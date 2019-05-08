Q1 2019 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ratos Interim Report January to March 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Jonas WistrÃ¶m, CEO; Helene Gustafsson, Head of Investor Relations & and Press; and Peter Wallin, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Helene, please begin.



Helene Gustafsson - Ratos AB(publ)-Head of IR&Press



Hello, everybody, and welcome to today's telephone conference where Ratos' CEO Jonas WistrÃ¶m and Ratos' CFO Peter Wallin will present Ratos' report for the first quarter of 2019. After the presentation, a Q&A session will follow. You'll find the PowerPoint presentation and link to the audio webcast on our website. A recorded version of the telephone conference will also be published on our website after the call.



Now I leave the word to Jonas to present the results.



Jonas WistrÃ¶m - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you, Helene, and good morning, everyone, and