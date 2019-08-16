Q2 2019 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ratos Interim Report January to June 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Jonas WistrÃ¶m, CEO; Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press; and Peter Wallin, CFO. (Operator Instructions)



Helene, please begin.



Helene Gustafsson - Ratos AB(publ)-Head of IR&Press



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's telephone conference where Ratos CEO, Jonas WistrÃ¶m; and Ratos CFO, Peter Wallin, will present Ratos' report for the second half of 2019. After the presentation, a Q&A session will follow. A recorded version of this telephone conference can be found on the Ratos website.



Now I leave the word over to Jonas to present the results.



Jonas WistrÃ¶m - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you, Helene, and very welcome, all of you, to this call that will focus on the second quarter 2019. We will talk about the performance in the portfolio,