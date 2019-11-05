Q3 2019 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ratos Interim Report January to September 2019. Today, I am pleased to present Jonas WistrÃ¶m, CEO; Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press; and Peter Wallin, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Helene Gustafsson - Ratos AB(publ)-Head of IR&Press
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's telephone conference where Ratos' CEO, Jonas WistrÃ¶m, and Ratos' CFO, Peter Wallin, will present Ratos Q3 results. After the presentation, a Q&A session will follow.
Now I leave the word over to Jonas WistrÃ¶m. Please turn to Slide 2 in the presentation.
Jonas WistrÃ¶m - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director
Thank you, Helene, and good morning and thank you for all of you attending this morning call. I'm as usual looking forward to present the numbers for our third quarter. And we will, at this call, focus on the performance in the company
