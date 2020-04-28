Q1 2020 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ratos Interim Report January to March 2020. Today, I am pleased to present Jonas WistrÃ¶m, CEO; Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press; and Jonas Ãgrup, CFO. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand the call over to your speakers. Please begin.



Helene Gustafsson - Ratos AB(publ)-Head of IR - Press & Sustainability



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's telephone conference where Ratos' CEO, Jonas WistrÃ¶m; and interim CFO, Jonas Ãgrup, will present Ratos report for the first quarter 2020. After the presentation, a Q&A session will follow. Now I leave the word over to Ratos' CEO, Jonas, to present the results.



Jonas WistrÃ¶m - Ratos AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you, Helene, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this call where we will present the Q1 numbers for Ratos.



Let's move over to Slide #2, that is.



Well, we all talk